Smithsonian’s natural history museum to reopen June 18

The National Museum of Natural History is set to welcome visitors again starting June 18, adding to the list of Smithsonian museums reopening this summer.

The museum said Wednesday that you’ll need free timed-entry passes to get in, and you can start getting those starting June 11 at 12:30 p.m. by calling 800-514-3849, ext. 1, or going online.

The hours will be a little different at first: Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some of the exhibits, as well as the cafes and stores, will still be closed. The Hope Diamond and the T. rex will still be accessible, though. You can check the museum’s website for the full list of which attractions are open.

Safety rules are in place, including a face-mask requirement for everyone age 2 and up; lockers won’t be available; groups larger than six are prohibited, and you can only get in on the National Mall side and out on Constitution Avenue, among other restrictions.

“After 15 months, we’re excited to welcome visitors back to the museum safely,” said Kirk Johnson, Sant Director of the National Museum of Natural History, in the statement. “We’ve missed the millions of people who come here every year to deepen their appreciation for science and the natural world and look forward to inspiring them once again.”

