Prince George’s Co. jury finds 19-year-old man guilty of murder

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Prince George’s County jury has found a 19-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in 2018, and authorities say he’s also facing charges of witness intimidation.

A news release from the State’s Attorney Office says Tavon Barnes was convicted on Monday in the death of Karim Thomas.

He was also convicted of use of a firearm during a crime of violence and faces a possible sentence of life plus 20 years in prison.

Barnes is also charged with four counts of witness intimidation related to the case, which is set to go to trial in August.

