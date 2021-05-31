Man arrested, charged with fatal Landover stabbing

A District Heights, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged with stabbing a Landover man to death last week.

Prince George’s County police said Monday that Anthony Gantt Jr., 33, of Addison Road South, District Heights, was arrested and charged in the death of Michael Lee Braxton, 36, of Landover.

Police said Braxton turned up at a hospital at about 11 a.m. May 26 with a stab wound and died a few hours later. They said he was stabbed on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, about a mile from FedEx Field.

According to authorities, Gantt and Braxton knew each other, and the stabbing with the result of a dispute.

Gantt is charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges. He’s being held without bond.

The police are asking anyone with more information on this case to call them at 301-516-2512. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.