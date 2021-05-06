CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Fraud scheme preying on elderly nets eight-year sentence

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 7:19 PM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for running a fake lottery scheme that scammed more than 100 elderly people out of more than $775,000.

Twenty-six-year-old Keno Romario Brow of Hyattsville was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in March of conspiracy, wire fraud and mail fraud.

Prosecutors say Brown and two coconspirators defrauded the victims by falsely telling them they had won a lottery or sweepstakes and demanding taxes or other fees before the victims could receive their prizes.

