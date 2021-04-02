CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Residents encouraged to preregister for appointments at FEMA-run Greenbelt vaccine center

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

April 2, 2021, 1:20 PM

Residents of Prince George’s County, Maryland, who are interested in coronavirus vaccine appointments at the FEMA-run vaccination site opening in Greenbelt next week, are encouraged to preregister.

Residents who are eligible for the shots can preregister at the Maryland COVIDVAX website or over the phone at 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

The community vaccination center will be located at the Greenbelt Metro Station, which is set to open on April 7. Greenbelt Mayor Colin Byrd said the federally operated site will run through June.

“We are excited to have this new vaccination site in Prince George’s County, but we need Prince Georgians to preregister as soon as possible,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in a news release Friday.

If you have already preregistered with the state’s list and live in a nearby ZIP code, you do not need to preregister again with the state to receive an appointment.

While appointments at the site are required, Greenbelt site will be a walk-up site, meaning will have to park their cars and walk up to be vaccinated. People are encouraged to use public transportation.

The site will have translation services for people whose primary language is not English and interpretation services for people who are deaf or have hearing loss.

Currently, Maryland residents 60 and older, those 16 and older with underlying medical conditions and some categories of essential workers are eligible to be vaccinated in the state.

On Thursday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged all Marylanders — even if they won’t become eligible for shots until later — to preregister on the state’s mass vaccination registration portal.

All Maryland residents 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccines by April 27, and that date could be sped up based on vaccine supply from the federal government.

According to FEMA, its community vaccination centers use doses from the federal supply and do not take from the state’s allotment. The vaccines are possible due to increases in production and availability.

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

