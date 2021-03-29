1st FEMA mobile vaccination units rolling into Md.; Greenbelt to get FEMA-run site

The first federal mobile vaccination units in the country will soon by coming to Maryland's Eastern Shore, Gov. Larry Hogan and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday.

Two mobile sites will bring COVID-19 vaccines to Maryland residents that live in remote areas or are socially vulnerable within eight different counties, according to a FEMA news release.

“We continue to expand our vaccine distribution network to maximize points of distribution in every jurisdiction, which will now include the nation’s first federally-operated mobile vaccination units,” said Hogan in a news release.

“These federal units will complement the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force’s mobile clinics and help us get more shots into the arms of our most vulnerable populations,” he said.

The mobile vaccination units will focus on Maryland residents who are more vulnerable along the Eastern Shore:

Those who work in manufacturing and food processing plants, specifically those in poultry processing plants;

Residents who are in minority and migrant communities, including those who do not have reliable transportation;

Marylanders who live in small towns and enclaves.

“Throughout this entire vaccine mission, we’ve been fighting two enemies: a virus and the inequities it has caused.” said FEMA Region 3 Administrator Janice Barlow in the FEMA release.

“These mobile units will ensure that we reach the underserved in their neighborhoods, where they live, and bring us one step closer winning the war against COVID-19,” Barlow said.

The mobile vaccination sites are 32-foot trailers with cold storage for vaccine doses and are intended to distribute a minimum of 250 doses a day, according to the governor’s release. Each vaccination site is expected to stay in a single location for a few days at a time.

Each site is funded by FEMA and will use trained vaccinators and clinical staff from across county, state and federal agencies, the FEMA release said.

Maryland is one of the first states in the U.S. to have the mobile vaccination units.

Residents can book an appointment through their county health department.

Greenbelt mayor says city getting federal vaccine site

The mayor of Greenbelt in Prince George’s County said Monday that FEMA will set up a federally operated vaccination site at Greenbelt Metro station.

Mayor Colin Byrd said the community-based vaccination center could begin operations by Sunday and run through June.

Prince George’s County has had among the state’s highest COVID-19 rates and among the lowest rates of vaccination.

“It’s important for Greenbelt, for people of color, but really for all Greenbelters and all Prince Georgians to have better access to the vaccine … this is a good thing, not a bad thing. This is not something to be afraid of, this is something to embrace,” Byrd said.

Byrd said the focus of the sites is on equity and on “serving communities like Greenbelt and Prince George’s County.”