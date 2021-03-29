When should school start in Prince George’s next year? Cast your vote

The Prince George’s County public school system is looking for the public’s opinion on the academic calendar for next year.

The Maryland school system will present two options for the calendar to the Board of Education.

Option A has classes starting before Labor Day on Aug. 30, 2021 and ending June. 14.

Option B would bring kids back to school after Labor Day with classes starting on Sept. 7 and ending June 22.

You can look at Option A here, and Option B here, and vote for your pick here through April 9.