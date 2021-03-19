Alsobrooks: “In this moment, I’m running for re-election”

After fielding questions about a Maryland gubernatorial bid, Prince George's County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks said she plans to run for re-election.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) is accustomed to being asked about running for governor.

She has been fielding questions about a gubernatorial bid since before she took the oath of office in Upper Marlboro in 2018.

So when journalist Tom Sherwood asked her about the 2022 elections on Friday, the first-term executive was hardly caught off-guard.

“I am so excited about the vision that we have for Prince George’s County and in this moment I’m running for re-election for county executive,” she said.

Alsobrooks made the comments on WAMU Radio’s “The Kojo Nnamdi Show.”

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) is term limited and will leave office in early 2023.

Although numerous names are being bandied about in both parties, the early field is dominated by Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot (D), who is now serving his fourth term.

He has $2.2 million in his campaign account, the most of any of the most-mentioned candidates. (Some of those eyeing a run are wealthy and could pull even with Franchot relatively easily.)

Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski Jr. (D), another potential gubernatorial hopeful, and Alsobrooks narrowly out-raised Franchot over the past 12 months, according to campaign reports.

Olszewski reported $1.6 million on hand as of Jan. 13, and Alsobrooks had over $1 million in the bank.

For now, though, she insists she intends to seek a second term running the state’s second-largest county next year.

“I have some things I have promised Prince Georgians and I am going to continue to work to make sure that I deliver those things.”

In a nod to the constant speculation, she acknowledged she will weigh her options as she goes.

“At some time in the future, when the opportunities present themselves to do something different, I’ll consider it at that point,” Alsobrooks said. “But in this moment I am completely committed to getting my county through this pandemic…”