CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 sisters from Maryland…

2 sisters from Maryland among 3 dead in Florida van crash

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 9:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a van carrying vacationers returning to Maryland crashed on Interstate 95 in central Florida, killing three of the 11 on board.

Lt. Kim Montes says the dead included a 4-year-old girl and her 19-year-old sister from Glenarden, Maryland.

A 37-year-old man from Marlboro, Maryland, was also found dead.

Montes says the van crashed early Sunday near Ormond Beach. The driver apparently drifted off the road, then overcorrected.

The van rolled over, ending up in a ditch. The impact ripped open the roof, ejecting multiple occupants.

Montes says the family and friends were heading home from a trip to Orlando.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

Frontline feds facing inconsistent access to COVID vaccines

How much should you read into Deputy Secretary Hicks decision to evaluate CMMC?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up