Prince George’s County firefighters battle several blazes on New Year’s Day

After battling a deadly blaze earlier, Prince George’s County, Maryland, firefighters put out another fire later Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill for a report of a fire with people trapped.

Crews arrived to find a three-story apartment building with heavy fire showing on the second floor.

Searches did not find people who were trapped, and a Prince George’s County Fire/EMS spokesman said there were no injuries or deaths.

WORKING 3 ——ALARM FIRE: Approx 8:30pm, #PGFD units were dispatched to 2100 blk of Alice Ave in Oxon Hill for a building fire w/report of people trapped. Upon arrival, crews found a 3-story garden-style apt bldg with heavy fire showing from the 2nd floor. (More) pic.twitter.com/s73fqD3J9p — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) January 2, 2021

Some 50 apartment units across two buildings were affected, and 62 residents were displaced.

Firefighters from other jurisdictions helped Prince George’s County Fire/EMS control the fire.

Earlier Friday, a fire tore though a one-story house on the 11300 block of Montgomery Road in Beltsville shortly after noon, killing a woman and sending three other people, including an 8-year-old girl, to the hospital with serious injuries.

Before 2:30 p.m., on Sybaris Drive in Upper Marlboro, fire crews put out a house fire that displaced two adults and one child. The family dog died.

Prince George’s County firefighters battled a house blaze again later at 5 p.m. on the 4200 block of 21st Place in Temple Hills. The two-story home had excessive storage conditions.

Approx 5pm #PGFD units were dispatched to the 4200 block of 21st Pl in Temple Hills for a reported house fire. On scene crews found a 2-story split-level home w/ excessive storage conditions & fire showing on 2nd floor. Residents self-evacuated. Fire is out. pic.twitter.com/RseWKcdtqF — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) January 1, 2021

Three people in the house got out themselves and were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening; one firefighter had minor injuries, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.