Prince George’s County firefighters battle several blazes on New Year’s Day

Abigail Constantino

January 1, 2021, 11:37 PM

After battling a deadly blaze earlier, Prince George’s County, Maryland, firefighters put out another fire later Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill for a report of a fire with people trapped.

Crews arrived to find a three-story apartment building with heavy fire showing on the second floor.

Searches did not find people who were trapped, and a Prince George’s County Fire/EMS spokesman said there were no injuries or deaths.

Some 50 apartment units across two buildings were affected, and 62 residents were displaced.

Firefighters from other jurisdictions helped Prince George’s County Fire/EMS control the fire.

Earlier Friday, a fire tore though a one-story house on the 11300 block of Montgomery Road in Beltsville shortly after noon, killing a woman and sending three other people, including an 8-year-old girl, to the hospital with serious injuries.

Before 2:30 p.m., on Sybaris Drive in Upper Marlboro, fire crews put out a house fire that displaced two adults and one child. The family dog died.

Prince George’s County firefighters battled a house blaze again later at 5 p.m. on the 4200 block of 21st Place in Temple Hills. The two-story home had excessive storage conditions.

Three people in the house got out themselves and were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening; one firefighter had minor injuries, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.

