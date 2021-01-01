CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccinations off to slow start | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
1 child, 1 adult seriously injured in Prince George’s Co. house fire

Jack Moore

January 1, 2021, 1:43 PM

A New Year’s Day house fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, sent at least one child and one adult to the hospital with serious injuries. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

A New Year’s Day house fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, sent at least one child and one adult to the hospital with serious injuries.

Prince George’s County firefighters were called to a one-story house in the 11300 block of Montgomery Road shortly after noon on Friday for a report of a house fire with a person trapped.

The fire was “well-advanced” and showing from the back of the house by the time firefighters arrived, the fire department said on Twitter.

The juvenile’s injuries were listed as serious but not life-threatening. The adult’s injuries were described as life-threatening, the fire department said. Both were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters had the fire out by shortly after 12:30 p.m., but crews were still searching the scene of the fire.

Units from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service also responded to the fire.

Below is a map showing the general location of the fire:

Stay with WTOP for more on this developing story.

