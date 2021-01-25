Prince George’s Co. enters new phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan

Prince George’s County, Maryland, officially enters the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday.

In Phase 1C, residents age 65 to 74 and essential employees that face a high risk of exposure can begin preregistering for appointments by filling out an online form.

Health and human service workers, as well as public safety workers who were not covered in phase 1A, are also included. This includes those who work in food and agriculture, grocery stores, public transit and postal service.

“I’m encouraging every Prince Georgian to pre-register for your COVID-19 vaccine so when your turn comes, you will be able to join us in being Proud to be Protected,” said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in a recent update on the plan.

Those who do preregister may have to wait several weeks before receiving an appointment date as the county continues to work with residents in phase 1A and 1B.

Prince George’s is cracking down on the number of people entering from other Maryland counties trying to receive a vaccine. After the health department “reset” all vaccine appointments scheduled after Feb. 9, Alsobrooks said those who do not live in the county must show a proof of employment and fill out the county’s online form to receive a vaccine.

Residents looking to get vaccinated will be required to provide proof of residency at the time of their appointment.

More information about the vaccine and the county’s rollout plan can be found on the health department’s webpage.

