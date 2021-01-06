CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. National Guard to help with vaccine distribution | How long before sense of smell comes back? | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run…

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Joint Base Andrews

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

January 6, 2021, 8:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run near Joint Base Andrews Wednesday morning. (Courtesy Prince George’s Police Department)

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

Officers found the man unresponsive around 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Allentown Road near Joint Base Andrews.

He died on the scene.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

No information about a suspicious vehicle or suspect was provided.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the hit-and-run.

Here is a map of where the incident took place.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

TSP funds fall back after uncharacteristic November increase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up