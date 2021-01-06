Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Joint Base Andrews

A man is dead after a hit-and-run accident in near Joint Base Andrews.
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Wednesday morning.
Officers found the man unresponsive around 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Allentown Road near Joint Base Andrews.
He died on the scene.
Police have not released the man’s identity.
No information about a suspicious vehicle or suspect was provided.
Police are still investigating the circumstances of the hit-and-run.
Here is a map of where the incident took place.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.