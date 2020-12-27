Police search for pickup truck after crash into Clinton house

Police said they are searching for a pickup truck after it slammed into the front of a two-level brick home in Clinton, Maryland early Sunday.
Police are searching for a pickup truck following a Sunday morning crash into a house in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
A Clinton homeowner woke up early Sunday morning to damage to the front entrance of his home.
A pickup truck slammed into the front of a two-level brick home at the intersection of Derby Drive and Arbroath Drive around 2:30 a.m. causing significant damage, Prince George’s County police said.
Tire tread marks in the grassy yard that leads to the front entrance may have been where the truck entered.
The front door and bricks around the bay windows are completely gone.
The homeowner, who was not injured, was said to be sleeping at the time of the crash.
The pickup truck fled the scene and investigators are now searching for the vehicle. Police said they have not identified a suspect.
A map of the area is below.
