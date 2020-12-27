CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Police search for pickup truck after crash into Clinton house

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

December 27, 2020, 10:02 AM

Front of two story home after a pickup truck was driven into it.
A Clinton, Maryland, homeowner woke up early Sunday morning to damage to the front entrance of his home. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)

The front door and bricks around the bay windows are completely gone. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)

The pickup truck fled the scene and investigators are now searching for the vehicle. Police said they have not identified a suspect. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)

Police are searching for a pickup truck following a Sunday morning crash into a house in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

A Clinton homeowner woke up early Sunday morning to damage to the front entrance of his home.

A pickup truck slammed into the front of a two-level brick home at the intersection of Derby Drive and Arbroath Drive around 2:30 a.m. causing significant damage, Prince George’s County police said.

Tire tread marks in the grassy yard that leads to the front entrance may have been where the truck entered.

The front door and bricks around the bay windows are completely gone.

The homeowner, who was not injured, was said to be sleeping at the time of the crash.

The pickup truck fled the scene and investigators are now searching for the vehicle. Police said they have not identified a suspect.

A map of the area is below.

