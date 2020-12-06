CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man struck and killed…

Man struck and killed by car in Capitol Heights

Matt Small

December 6, 2020, 6:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A pedestrian is dead after a car hit a man Saturday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The crash happened at approximately 6 p.m. in the 5800 block of Central Avenue near Crown Street in Capitol Heights, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Police said the man was stuck and killed by a car driving west on Central Avenue. The victim died at the scene.

The driver of the car remained at the scene following the collision and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The westbound lanes of Central Avenue between Addison Road and Maryland Park Drive were  reopened to traffic following an investigation shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday.

A map of the scene is below.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress averts shutdown, buys time for more COVID-19 talks

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up