Man struck and killed by car in Capitol Heights

The crash happened at approximately 6 p.m. in the 5800 block of Central Avenue near Crown Street in Capitol Heights, according to Prince George’s County Police.

A pedestrian is dead after a car hit a man Saturday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The crash happened at approximately 6 p.m. in the 5800 block of Central Avenue near Crown Street in Capitol Heights, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Police said the man was stuck and killed by a car driving west on Central Avenue. The victim died at the scene.

The driver of the car remained at the scene following the collision and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The westbound lanes of Central Avenue between Addison Road and Maryland Park Drive were reopened to traffic following an investigation shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday.

A map of the scene is below.