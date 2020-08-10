CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College Park braces for influx of students | Reach zero cases without vaccine? Local doctor explains | Latest coronavirus test results
Man dead after hit-and-run on US-50

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

August 10, 2020, 6:03 AM

A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Cheverly, Maryland, late Sunday night.

Maryland State Police determined a driver in a black Ford Fusion was headed westbound on U.S. Route 50 near Columbia Park Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, when the driver struck a man walking on the shoulder of the roadway.

The victim, whom police described as a black man, died at the scene. His identity had not been made public as of Tuesday morning.

Police have not yet released license plate information as the investigation is ongoing.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports all westbound lanes of U.S. 50 reopened around 5 a.m. after an extended closure for a crash response.

Below is the area of the crash:

