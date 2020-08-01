CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to reopen testing sites | Fairfax Co. schools emphasizing mental health | Latest coronavirus test results
1 dead in Brandywine pedestrian crash

Rob Woodfork

August 20, 2020, 8:15 AM

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on U.S. Route 301 in Brandywine, Maryland, late Wednesday night.

Maryland State Police said Amy Howard, 26, of Brandywine, walked into an unlit portion of Route 301 north of Cedarville Road in front of a car traveling southbound after 11 p.m.

As the vehicle moved from the center to the right lane, Howard suddenly walked from the right side of the road and was struck, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed Howard tried to cross the road about 300 feet away from a crosswalk.

According to police, the driver was not impaired and remained at the scene. The crash investigation closed the roadway for about four hours.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

