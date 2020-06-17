Prince George’s County Public Schools to begin summer meal program June 29

Find out where to get grab-and-go meals from Prince George’s County Public Schools during the Summer Food Service Program that starts Monday, June 29.

Prince George’s County Public Schools is ending its current two-day meal distribution program Wednesday and will begin the annual Summer Food Service Program on Monday, June 29.

The school system said “grab and go” breakfast and lunch meals will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at 87 school sites and 12 apartment complexes.

PGCPS released its full list of meal sites.

The summer program runs through Thursday, Aug. 13.

PGCPS said during its one-week break to complete year-end activities, there will be access to seven community sites from Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26. The sites will offer lunch and a snack from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.