Prince George’s County man dies in crash

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man died Sunday night after his pickup truck ran off the road in Brandywine, struck a pillar and overturned.

Nicholas Howard Moore, 37, of Brandywine, died at the scene of the crash. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured, according to Prince George’s County police.

The department’s collision analysis and reconstruction unit is still investigating.

Police were called to the 14200 block of Brandywine Road around 8:20 p.m. Sunday for the report of the crash.

Moore was driving southbound on Brandywine Road when his truck left the road, struck a pillar in front of a building and ultimately overturned, police said. Moore was the only one in the truck.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call collision analysis unit at (301) 731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or can submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

