Prince George’s Co. police investigating 2 separate crashes

Police are investigating two separate crashes in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Monday night.

One crash happened about 9:30 p.m. on Branch Avenue near St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills, and it involved a type of off-roading vehicle that collided with a car.

#TEMPLEHILLS SB MD-5/Branch Ave at Naylor RD, ALL LANES BLOCKED due to a Serious Crash now under Investigation. NB Branch Ave is OPEN

Traffic https://t.co/nb3VFR1abs

Listen Live https://t.co/CWsSByBIIy — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) May 26, 2020

Prince George’s County police said the woman who was driving what they called a type of dirt bike was dead when they arrived on the scene. Investigators have not yet identified exactly what type of vehicle the woman was driving.

Police said a second, separate crash happened about 10 p.m. nearby on St. Barnabas Road. The incident involved an officer.

An officer collided with another car, but it’s unclear what caused the crash, police said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Dash cam footage from the officer’s car will be used as part of the investigation.

#OXONHILL MD-414/St Barnabas Rd at Alice Ave, ALL LANES BLOCKED each way due to a CRASH w/Response on scene

Traffic https://t.co/nb3VFR1abs

Listen Live https://t.co/CWsSByBIIy — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) May 26, 2020

Below is the general areas the crashes occurred.