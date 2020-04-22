Pedestrian killed after being struck on BW Parkway

A Maryland man was killed after he was struck on the southbound lane of the Baltimore Washington Parkway on Sunday night, police said.

Police said 39-year-old Innocent Munyaneri, of Riverdale, Maryland, was struck around 9:23 p.m. on the parkway south of Route 202. When police arrived on the scene, Munyaneri was already dead.

The vehicle that hit him remained on scene and cooperated with police.

United States Park Police are interviewing witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations major Crime Unit tip line at (202)-610-8737, USPP_tipline@nps.gov or U.S. Park Police Communications at (202)-610-7500.

