3 teenagers arrested in fatal stabbing of Prince George’s County father

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Prince George’s County, Maryland, father.

Kai Angel Sudama, 19, of Lanham, was arrested last January in North Carolina; Ishmail Wurie Jabbie, 19, of Lanham, was arrested in March; and Grayson Iran Espinal, 19, of Lanham, was arrested Wednesday.

All suspects are charged with murder.

Police said on Jan. 17 just before 11 a.m., Billy Owens Smith, 41, was inside his apartment on Mandan Road in Greenbelt when three masked men broke in.

Smith was stabbed several times as he tried to fight off his attackers, who then ran off.

Smith’s family said he died trying to protect his family. His teen son, who was also home, was unharmed.