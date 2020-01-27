Police: 1 arrested in fatal stabbing of Greenbelt dad

Police announced the arrest Monday, but said they aren't releasing any further details because that could compromise the investigation.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Greenbelt, Maryland, father who was attacked by three masked men inside his apartment earlier this month.

Billy Owens Smith was inside his apartment on Mandan Road in Greenbelt when three masked men broke in just before 11 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to police.

Smith was stabbed several times as he tried to fight off his attackers, who then ran off.

The suspect was arrested out of state and is awaiting extradition to Greenbelt, police said.

Police are still looking to identify the other suspects.

Smith’s family said he died trying to protect his family. His teen son, who was also home, was unharmed.

Police have previously said they do not believe the stabbing was random, but they haven’t released any details about a possible motive.

