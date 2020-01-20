‘He’s a hero’: Father stabbed to death while protecting family in Maryland

There's been an outpouring of support from the community after a coach, husband and father of three was stabbed to death inside his Prince George's County home while protecting his family Friday morning.

There’s been an outpouring of support from the community after a coach, husband and father of three was stabbed to death inside his Prince George’s County, Maryland, home while protecting his family Friday morning.

Billy Owens Smith, 41, was home with his son when three masked men broke into their apartment just before 11 a.m., according to Greenbelt Police. Owens tried to fight them off and was stabbed multiple times before the men escaped.

His teenage son wasn’t hurt, but Smith was taken to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center where he later died.

“He showed me what it is to be a great father, to care for your family,” his son Kadin told WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

“Everyday he would tell us, ‘Smith family first,'” his wife, Kristina remembered as the family spoke with NBC Washington. The couple met at Salisbury University and were married for 17 years.

“He would tell us everyday that he would die before he let anything happen to us. He’s a hero.”

A large crowd gathered to celebrate his life Sunday night at a recreational center in Greenbelt where he coached.

“He was the best father any female could have,” said his daughter, Sameera. “He taught me a lot, I’m going to carry that for the rest of my life.”

The suspects still haven’t been caught.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact Greenbelt Police at 301-474-7200.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.