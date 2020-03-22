Md. city launches $200M coronavirus telemedicine partnership

Seat Pleasant, Maryland, is working to use its position as a smart city to put one of the first coronavirus-specific telemedicine programs in place.

It may be small with fewer than 5,000 residents, but Seat Pleasant, Maryland, in Prince George’s County, is working to use its position as a smart city to put one of the first coronavirus-specific telemedicine programs in place.

As many are hunkered down in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is announcing a $200 million partnership with Amazon, Sprint, Eagleforce and Freedman’s Health to mobilize and monitor those at high risk for the coronavirus, according to a news release.

The program will implement an internet-enabled monitoring device that will screen for coronavirus symptoms, as well as track and monitor existing chronic diseases.

The plan is to provide tablets, medical devices and software for those in the city and to help those who don’t have internet access get what they need to get up and running.

It will be targeted to the area’s seniors, which makes up 20% of the city’s population, according to the release. The program has the ability to be expanded throughout Prince George’s County.

