Silver Spring woman dead after she’s struck by car in Laurel

A pedestrian died late Wednesday evening following a single-vehicle crash at Route 198 and Bauer Lane.

A Silver Spring woman died late Wednesday evening after being struck by a car in Laurel, Maryland.

Vivian Blevins, 54, died on the scene after she was struck by a driver on eastbound Maryland Route 198 at Bauer Lane.

Maryland State Police said driver of the 2005 Honda Civic remained on the scene after the 11:25 p.m. accident.

No other injuries were reported.

Police do not believe drugs, alcohol or speeding were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Eastbound Maryland 198 and two westbound lanes were closed between Bauer Lane and Bond Mill Road following the crash.

Below is a map near the area of the crash.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

