Person struck, killed by train in Maryland

MARC and Amtrak riders experienced delays Monday morning after a person was struck and killed by a train in Lanham, Maryland, near the Seabrook station.

MARC and Amtrak riders experienced delays Monday morning after a person was struck and killed by a train in Lanham, Maryland, near the Seabrook station.

Delays stretched anywhere from 20 minutes to 40 minutes.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m., just west of the Seabrook MARC station.

Prince George’s County Fire Department said units responded to Carter Avenue and Lanham Severn Road in Lanham, Maryland, for a report of a train colliding with a pedestrian.

The victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene, according to fire officials.

Speed restrictions were in place through the area while first responders are on the scene.

Below is a map of the area:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.