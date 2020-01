A man died after a his car struck a pole on Marlboro Pike in Prince George's County Saturday morning.

A man died after a his car struck a pole on Marlboro Pike Saturday morning.

The accident occurred in the 10100 block of Marlboro Pike in Forestville about 7:55 a.m.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has not released the name of the man.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.