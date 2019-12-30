Police: Prince George’s County patrol officer shoots, injures dog in Oxon Hill

A Prince George's County patrol officer opened fire on a dog and injured it early Monday morning in Oxon Hill, Maryland, police said.

A Prince George’s County patrol officer opened fire on a dog and injured it early Monday morning in Oxon Hill, Maryland, police said.

The officer was part of a group responding to a report of a dispute at a home in the 1300 block of Southview Drive around 3 a.m.

Police said that as officers spoke to one of the residents outside, a large dog suddenly ran out of the home and headed for the officers. One of the officers, fearing for his safety, opened fire and struck the dog.

Animal Control then arrived at the scene and took the dog to emergency care. The dog is in stable condition, police said.

None of the officers were injured.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave, police said, and the department’s Special Investigation Response Team is looking into the shooting. Anyone with information about this case can call the team at (301) 856-2660.

Animal Control is also investigating, and they can be reached at (301) 780-7200.

Below is a map of the area where the patrol officer shot the dog.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.