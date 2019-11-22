Towel-clad man found hiding in Maryland woman’s closet, police say

The woman was unhurt, and detectives want to know if anyone else had a similar experience with the suspect.

A College Park, Maryland, man was arrested this week after a woman found him hiding in her closet, police said Friday.

It happened Tuesday night in the 4600 block of Knox Road, Prince George’s County police said. A woman told responding officers that she had heard a noise in her apartment and found a man in her bedroom closet, wearing a towel, just before 11 p.m. She screamed, and the man ran out.

Officers canvassed the area and found the suspect, 24-year-old Eric Tata, had returned to his apartment in a nearby building in the same block, police said.

Tata was arrested without incident. The woman was unhurt.

Tata, who faces burglary and trespassing charges, was released on $2,500 bond.

A similar incident occurred Sunday morning in the 4200 block of Knox Road on Sunday morning, but a police spokeswoman said the cases don’t appear to be related.

Detectives want to know if anyone else had a similar experience with the suspect. Call police at (301) 699-2601 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477. Refer to case 19-0067403.

Below is a map of the area where police said the incident happened.

