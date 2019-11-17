Home » Crime News » University of Maryland police…

University of Maryland police alert students to off-campus burglary

Sandra Salathe

November 17, 2019, 10:00 PM

The University of Maryland Police Department was notified of an off-campus burglary that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m Sunday.

The incident occurred at the 4200 block of Knox Road in College Park when a female student awoke to a noise and noticed a male at the end of her bed.

He immediately ran out of the room.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-352-1200. Individuals hoping to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

