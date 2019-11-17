University of Maryland police alert students to off-campus burglary

On Sunday afternoon, the University of Maryland Police Department was notified of an off-campus burglary that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m.

The University of Maryland Police Department was notified of an off-campus burglary that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m Sunday.

The incident occurred at the 4200 block of Knox Road in College Park when a female student awoke to a noise and noticed a male at the end of her bed.

He immediately ran out of the room.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-352-1200. Individuals hoping to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.