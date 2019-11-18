Timothy Adams takes office as Bowie’s first black mayor

Timothy J. Adams will take office on Monday as the first black mayor elected in Bowie, Maryland, marking a historic win and new leadership for the city after 20 years under the same mayor.

Timothy J. Adams will take office on Monday as the first black mayor elected in Bowie, Maryland, marking a historic win and new leadership after 20 years under the same mayor.

Adams was elected in November with an overwhelming 42% of the vote, defeating four other candidates. He said as the numbers came in, the news of his victory brought about a fever pitch of excitement.

“I was of course speechless at the moment as the adrenaline ran through, knowing we had accomplished something we worked so hard to do,” he said.

As the city’s first black mayor, Adams said the historic significance is humbling and important.

“As we reflect on the history of Bowie, we see how the city has moved forward. Many would’ve thought this would’ve been even longer in but I’m so impressed with the nature of the citizens of Bowie.”

He said the focus now is to provide leadership for all citizens.

Adams totes his background as a businessman and political outsider as a strength, allowing him to focus on the key issues most important to voters.

Overall, his vision for Bowie over the next 10 years is to keep the city safe and family-friendly while limiting over-development and dense housing. Improving education and a strong economy supportive of businesses are also a priority.

Adams said his biggest challenge will be uniting the city after such a competitive race and setting the pace for what is to come.

“The first thing I want to do is listen to the citizens … to be able to bring about consensus on what we’re trying to achieve, to move the city forward,” he added.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.