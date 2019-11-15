A man was killed in a hit-and-run just after he was released from jail Thursday night in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Nathan Frazer, 31, of Stratham, New Hampshire, was released around 6:50 p.m. Thursday from the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, and he walked off the jail premises around 7:15 p.m., the department said in a statement Friday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Brown Station Road and Dille Drive around 8:50 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. The area is near the Department of Corrections.

A driver heading north on Brown Station Road hit Frazer, who was on foot, police said. Frazer was found with critical injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The driver left the scene, police said, and they don’t know what kind of vehicle it was.

“Investigators are working to determine where the victim was standing or walking at the time of the collision,” police said in a news release Friday.

Anyone with more information can call police at (301) 731-4422, or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or going online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

