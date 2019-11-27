Fetus found dead inside Maryland restaurant bathroom

A fetus was found dead Wednesday morning inside a restaurant bathroom in the area of FedEx Field, said police in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A fetus was found dead Wednesday morning inside a restaurant bathroom in the area of FedEx Field, said police in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

A restaurant employee discovered the fetus at about 10:30 a.m. inside the bathroom of a restaurant located on Lottsford Court, near Landover Road, police said. Authorities did not identify the restaurant.

The medical examiner is investigating to determine how the fetus died.

Police are also working to identify the mother “to ensure she is well,” the department said in a tweet. “We are concerned she may be in need of medical attention.”

Detective are talking to witnesses and looking for available surveillance video to piece together a timeline of events.

Below is a map showing the general location of the restaurant:

