Attempted abduction latest incident involving University of Maryland students

The attempted abduction of a University of Maryland student is the latest incident in a string of similar crimes involving students from the school and police are on the lookout for a suspect.

The incident happened just before midnight along Harvard Road in College Park on Thursday.

The female University of Maryland student told Prince George’s County Police she was walking when a man knocked her over and tried to pull her away in the opposite direction. Her screams got the attention of two people nearby, who came to help.

The suspect took off toward Baltimore Avenue. He is described as a white male between 30 and 35 years old with a skinny build and an unhealthy, thin appearance. Police continue to look for the suspect.

On Friday, University of Maryland Police were notified about another incident on the 4200 block of Knox Road after a woman found a man wrapped in a towel hiding in her closet. He fled but was eventually found in his apartment nearby and charged.

The first incident in the string of crimes took place last Sunday, also along Knox Road. Police said a female student awoke to a man standing at the edge of her bed before he ran out the room.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents should contact Prince George’s County Police.

