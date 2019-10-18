Prince George’s Co. man charged with murder in deadly domestic shooting

A Suitland, Maryland, man is facing murder charges after police found a woman shot to death inside a vehicle in Fairmount Heights earlier this week.

Charles Kelly Jr., 43, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, among other charges, Prince George’s County police said Friday.

Around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said they responded to the 1000 block of 56th Avenue, right by the D.C. border, for a shooting. There, they found 20-year-old Briana Green, of Suitland, shot to death inside a vehicle.

Police now say the shooting was domestic-related. Kelly and Green were in a relationship, but police did not release any further details.

Kelly is being held on a no-bond status.

