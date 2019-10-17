Woman dies after being shot in front of Annapolis apartment building

A woman has died after being shot in front of an apartment building in Annapolis, Maryland, Wednesday night.

Police in Annapolis, Maryland, are investigating the death of a woman who was shot Wednesday night.

The Annapolis Police Department received a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. reporting a woman was shot in front of an apartment building in the unit block of Bens Drive.

Officers arrived and confirmed she had been struck by gunfire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released. Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 410-260-3439. Anonymous tipsters can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587. Anyone who submits information that leads to an arrest or indictment may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

