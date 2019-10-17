DC police investigate 2 separate, fatal shootings in Southeast

D.C. police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened within a block of each other in Southeast D.C.

On Thursday, police were called to investigate a shooting that happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on the 4200 block of Sixth Street SE. Police found one victim with life-threatening injuries who was later pronounced dead. Another victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, D.C. police Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said in a news conference.

Police are still developing suspects and investigating the scene. They put out a lookout for a black male with a partial beard, light complexion, wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, accompanied by another male. They were last seen heading northbound on Sixth Street toward Chesapeake Street. Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

A block away from Thursday’s shooting was another fatal shooting that happened Wednesday on the 700 block of Chesapeake Street SE.

Police found 32-year-old Dilcia Rodriguez, of Southeast, with gunshot wounds dead inside a residence.

The suspect in Rodriguez’s shooting is 37-year-old Calvin Aughtry, of Southeast. He was found dead inside a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Wednesday with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police believe Rodriguez’s shooting was domestic in nature.

Below is the area where the shootings happened.

