Police ID woman found shot to death in vehicle in Prince George’s Co.

Police have identified the woman who was found shot to death Tuesday night inside a vehicle in Fairmount Heights, Maryland, right by the border with D.C.

Briana Green, 20, of Suitland, Maryland, was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 1000 block of 56th Avenue, Prince George’s County police said. She died at the scene.

Police said they believe this was not a random crime.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the department’s homicide unit at (301) 772-4925. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), submit it online, or use the “P3 Tips” app. Refer to case 19-0060418.

Below is a map of the area where police said the woman was found.

