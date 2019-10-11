Prince George’s Co. town sees second hit-and-run death in same week

The search is on for a man involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Brandywine, Maryland, Thursday night — the second fatal hit-and-run in the Brandywine area this week.

The latest crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday on Branch Avenue. Maryland State Police said a man driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Moores Road, when he collided with a car driven by 24-year-old Terron Lamb of Upper Marlboro, who had been driving north on Branch Avenue.

Lamb was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died of his wounds.

The driver of the pickup fled the scene. Police had canine teams and even a helicopter searching for him overnight, but he had not been found as of Friday morning.

This crash happened less than 5 miles away from another fatal hit and run crash on Wednesday.

Prince George’s County police found a bicyclist had been struck and killed at the intersection of Accokeek Road and McKendree Road on Wednesday morning.

Investigators believed the striking driver hit 38-year-old John Gullickson of Accokeek from the rear, leaving Gullickson on the side of the road.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

