Cyclist dead in Brandywine hit-and-run

A bicyclist is dead after a Wednesday morning hit-and-run crash in Brandywine, Maryland.

It happened just after 6:15 a.m. on McKendree Road near Accokeek Road, according to Prince George’s County police.

Authorities say the man was riding his bicycle north on McKendree Road when he was struck by a car from behind.

Officers found the man lying unresponsive near the road. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The car didn’t stop and police say it likely has front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County police.

