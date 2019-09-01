1 dead after car strikes tree in Prince George’s County

One person is dead in Capitol Heights, Maryland, after striking a tree with their vehicle on Saturday morning.

Prince George’s County police said the car left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire on Pennsylvania Avenue, near the intersection with Quarter Avenue, around 3 a.m. Saturday.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police are still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Pennsylvania Avenue had reopened in both directions at Quarter Avenue as of 9 a.m. after an investigation. For the latest road and travel conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

Below is the area of the crash:

