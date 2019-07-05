Prince George’s Co. man faces murder charges after assault turns fatal

The charges stem from a June 14 incident, when officers were called to a Bladensburg, Maryland, home for a report of a fight.

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man is now facing murder charges after police said the roommate he had assaulted last month has died.

J’Wuan Gallman, 22, of Bladensburg, was initially charged with attempted murder and related charges, but now faces first- and second-degree murder charges, Prince George’s County police said Friday.

The charges stem from a June 14 incident, when officers were called to the 4600 block of Edmonston Road for a report of a fight. Police said a victim was found unresponsive in a bedroom, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries on June 27.

The victim has been identified as Lee Andrew Ross Jr., 57, and police said he was Gallman’s roommate.

Police added that it was Gallman who told officers that he had fought with the victim.

Gallman remains in custody on a no-bond status.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this case to call (301) 772-4925, or submit a tip online.

