Man charged with robbery after entering Prince George’s Co. school ‘acting strangely’

A suspect has been detained after police said a person entered an elementary school in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, making threatening statements and "acting strangely."

The suspect who police said entered an elementary school in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Friday making threatening statements and “acting strangely” has been charged with robbery.

Police said Saturday that the suspect, identified as Ricard Joseph Campbell, 35, robbed a staff member of a piece of jeweler while inside the school. He was charged with robbery and is currently in custody, according to a statement from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

It happened at Patuxent Elementary School after 4 p.m. on Friday. School had already been dismissed for two hours but there were six students in the building for an after-care program. Police escorted the students out of the building.

Prince George’s County Public Schools interim CEO Dr. Monica Goldson praised Prince George’s County police for their quick actions to secure the students and staff of the school.

“We had immediate communication … Because of today’s actions I can guarantee you that our children in our 207 schools will be safe,” Goldson said in a statement.

“An individual had walked into the school and was making threatening statements and acting strangely,” said police spokesperson Jennifer Donelan. The situation prompted staff to call 911.

“Preliminarily, we believe that the individual who we have in custody had a grill lighter,” police Chief Hank Stawinskisaid.

In an initial tweet by police, they called the situation “a report of a shooting,” but in an update later, Donelan emphasized that so far there was no evidence of shots fired. Police also had not recovered a weapon, and there haven’t been any reports of injuries.

Stawinski said that the suspect’s “bizarre behavior” and his possession of the object precipitated the call that it was a shooting.

The person then left, apparently shedding some of his clothing, Donelan said. A search followed, including with K-9 units. The school was placed on lockdown and police warned residents to avoid the area, as police investigated the area.

Classes at the school are scheduled to end next Friday.

