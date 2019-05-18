202
Md. woman gets a year in jail in deadly crash into restaurant

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019 1:52 pm 05/18/2019 01:52pm
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A woman who was convicted of manslaughter for plowing into a Maryland restaurant has been sentenced to a year in jail.

The Washington Post reports that Vernelle Robinson was sentenced Friday in the 2017 crash that killed a Boy Scout commissioner. Isiah Pugh was at Babe’s Boys Tavern for a meeting of local Boy Scout leaders. The 73-year-old died in the hospital a week after the crash.

Prosecutors said Robinson was speeding around a curve and lost control of her car.

Robinson’s lawyer argued that her Toyota sedan accelerated unexpectedly and went out of control. They cited several mass recalls Toyota issued on floor mats and gas pedals.

Prosecutors said none of those flaws applied to Robinson’s car at the time of the crash.

Robinson’s lawyer said he will appeal.

