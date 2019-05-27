Man found dead in car after Prince George’s Co. shooting

A man was found dead in a car in Mount Rainier, Maryland, following an early morning shooting in Chillum, Prince George's County police said Monday.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 5:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Chauncey Place.

They were advised that the shooting actually took place at 16th Ave. and Chillum Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

