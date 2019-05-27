202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man found dead in…

Man found dead in car after Prince George’s Co. shooting

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP May 27, 2019 11:40 am 05/27/2019 11:40am
3 Shares
Prince George's County police are investigating a fatal shooting. (Courtesy Prince George's County police)

A man was found dead in a car in Mount Rainier, Maryland, following an early morning shooting, Prince George’s County police said Monday.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 5:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Chauncey Place.

They were advised that the shooting actually took place at 16th Ave. and Chillum Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A map of the area where the man was found is below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News Maryland News mount rainier Prince George's County, MD News shooting
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests

Student-led pro-democracy protests lasted for seven weeks in 1989 and ended in bloodshed.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!