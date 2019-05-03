Blaze at Prince George’s Co. church possibly started by lightning

A church in Capitol Heights, Maryland, was struck by lightning Thursday night, causing the steeple and the attic to catch on fire.

Prince George’s Fire Department responded to the 7200 block of Central Avenue shortly before midnight after reports from a passerby that New Life Worship Center had been hit by lightning.

Fire officials said they put out a fire on the steeple and in the attic space of the church. No injuries were reported.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire and an estimate of the damage.

Thursday night’s period of lightning across the region caused a fire at an assisted living community in Fort Washington.

