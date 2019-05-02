Lightning strike starts fire at assisted living community, dozens evacuated

Dozens of residents of an assisted living community in Fort Washington, Maryland, have been evacuated after a fire broke out at the apartment complex.

Dozens of residents of an assisted living community in Fort Washington, Maryland, were evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out at the apartment building due to a lightning strike.

A spokesperson for Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue said that 75 people were evacuated, but no injuries were reported. It is unclear when residents will be able to return to the building.

The fire began around 6:40 p.m. at the Woodside Village Apartments on the 6800 block of Bock Road.

U/D from fire incident on 6800 block of Bock Rd. PGFD fire investigators confirm fire caused by natural cause/lightning strike. OEM continues to manage displaced residents. — PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) May 3, 2019

