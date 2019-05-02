Lightning strike starts fire at assisted living community, dozens evacuated

202
By Zeke Hartner May 2, 2019 11:18 pm 05/02/2019 11:18pm
Dozens of residents of an assisted living community in Fort Washington, Maryland, were evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out at the apartment building due to a lightning strike.

A spokesperson for Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue said that 75 people were evacuated, but no injuries were reported. It is unclear when residents will be able to return to the building.

The fire began around 6:40 p.m. at the Woodside Village Apartments on the 6800 block of Bock Road.

