VIDEO: Suspects back truck into store, steal ATM in Prince George’s Co.

An ATM was stolen from a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday.
An ATM was stolen from a 7-Eleven in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Wednesday.
It happened just before 2 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Finns Lane in West Lanham Hills.
Prince George’s County police said later Wednesday that two suspects told store employees to get down on the ground, and then laid on top of them to protect them from debris, as another suspect smashed through the store front with a white pick-up truck.
The three suspects then pushed an ATM onto the truck bed and took off, police said. No one was injured.