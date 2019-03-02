VIDEO: Suspects back truck into store, steal ATM in Prince George’s Co.

An ATM was stolen from a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday.

An ATM was stolen from a 7-Eleven in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Wednesday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Finns Lane in West Lanham Hills.

Prince George’s County police said later Wednesday that two suspects told store employees to get down on the ground, and then laid on top of them to protect them from debris, as another suspect smashed through the store front with a white pick-up truck.

The three suspects then pushed an ATM onto the truck bed and took off, police said. No one was injured.

Related Stories Surveillance video shows bumbling attempt to steal Silver Spring ATM Montgomery County, MD News

Around 9 a.m., police said officers responded to a vacant lot in Landover, where they found three stolen ATMs on fire. One was confirmed to be the stolen ATM from earlier Wednesday.

Next to the fire, police said they also found the suspected white Ford F-250 truck used in the theft.

Below is a map of the area where the early morning theft happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.