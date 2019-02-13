Maryland potholes that ate tires for breakfast now patched before dinner

Potholes opened up on northbound Route 4 on the deck of the bridge over the western branch of the Patuxent River. Crews with the Maryland State Highway Administration temporarily patched the holes Wednesday morning.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Potholes are popping up all around the D.C. region, and some big ones that were gobbling up tires in Prince George’s County, Maryland, were temporarily filled Wednesday morning.

The potholes opened up on northbound Maryland Route 4 on the deck of the bridge over the western branch of the Patuxent River, just past Water Street in Upper Marlboro.

The sunken pavement left several drivers with flat tires during the morning rush.

Crews from the Maryland State Highway Administration responded, closing a lane to fill the holes with cold patching.

Westbound Rt 4 Pennsylvania Ave in #UpperMarlboro seeing BIG delays approaching 301 Crain Hwy for multiple crashes and pothole/issues found on the overpass bridge @First4Traffic @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/8jYtgnNdkc — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) February 13, 2019

A permanent repair with hot-mix asphalt will be done in the spring, once temperatures are warmer.

Maryland State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar told WTOP that crews are going to step up their monitoring of road surface conditions on the bridges at that location and will respond again if needed.

Gischlar said the bridges were originally built in 1959, and an average of nearly 54,000 vehicles cross them every day.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.